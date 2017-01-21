The Global Solar Boom: How Solar Is Finally Moving Beyond Boom and Bust
The past decade of solar energy has been all about a series of boom and bust cycles. Germany's generous solar tariffs drove the industry for most of the 2000s before the country cut subsidies to the bone.
#1 21 hrs ago
"Solar energy's cost competitiveness has been coming for years, but in 2016 countries around the world saw just how competitive it is. And that changed how they viewed the industry. "
No extraction charges, mining or fracking, no handling or shipping charges. Just energy when the sun comes up. Now mega energy storage along the grid could make intermittent generation sources available as spinning or baseload energy resources.
"Already in 2016 solar energy began competing head to head with fossil fuels in competitive contract bids around the World. Mexico, Chile, and the UAE are just a few of the locations where solar wond based on cost, not subsidies. This changes the dynamic for utilities and other energy customers because they'll start buying solar based on its competitive cost."
Chile actually had so much solar energy last year they were giving it away to customers, the old 1960's promise for nuclear power comes to mind, "Too cheap to meter." It never worked out for nuclear, but has for solar.
United States
#2 9 hrs ago
Disclaimer: Solarman's opinion is one sided and supports his own agenda. Like the Wizard in the Wizard of Oz- Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain
See Desireusa.com for legitimate information.
#3 6 hrs ago
This jerkoff is a troll, his word and understanding of alternative energy is less than zero. Even his supposed information link is off topic. For real information www.dsireusa.org , this site has to do with YOUR ability to get energy efficiency programs applied to your home. Real information, not false trolling claims.
United States
|
#4 4 hrs ago
Yes folks, get energy efficient programs.
Look up the site. CAS- Citizens Against
Solarman- a Action Group formed to combat the Propaganda of the Save The World Solarman, wants you to know the following:
1) unless you dish out cash and buy the system outright, you will not see a cent of the energy efficient Kickbacks on this site!!!! If you go the PPA/lease model, the Solar Integrator gets all the money.
2) the ROI payback, quoted to you if it is a cash system, is based on fictitious electric rates quoted 5 years from now.
3) go the PPA/ lease model and a lien is placed on your property. Solarman will say who leases? But 90 % of Residential Installs are this model.
4) savings and your future electric bills are misquoted by aggressive Salesman who are trained to convince you with high pressure sales.
5) Roof leaks, electrical problems, poor customer service are just some of the issues you will run into. Even if Installs done by " Experienced" Solar Contractors.
So let the buyer beware. Solarman has his own agenda and will mislead you on the facts.
#5 3 hrs ago
Let's set this straight, CAS or tell it like it is or Ahab the arab, what ever other B.S. name he comes up with is a fake stalking troll. He gives NO links to shore up his statistics, like 90% of residential installs are leases? Really, REALLY? People DO have a choice, they have the better business bureau, state and local licensing requirements, even places like Angie's list to look up potential businesses to hire. www.dsireusa.org is the State driven site that directs individuals to the energy efficiency programs available in their State of the Union. Inside of this site it shows options for homeowners like P.A.C.E. programs a way to finance a solar PV system, wind generation, micro-hydro, energy efficiency items like more insulation, replacement windows and doors, installation of geothermal air conditioning systems. The stupid point 1) above is false, you can still get all of the legitimate tax and ITC for owning your roof mounted solar PV system. Point 2) ROI is a stupid attempt at determining the 'worth' of installing solar PV on one's home. Those who use 'raw' KWh rates to "predict" ROI are chasing a moving target and will be wrong. Point 5) above can be addressed when one goes out to find a solar PV installer. How long have they been in business, how many installs, give references, NABCEP certified installers? BBB actions? There is homework to be done just like any contractor. Of course this CAS clown fart was that guy in Massachusetts that got granny to install a 'leased' solar PV system on her roof in a poor manner. CAS screwed granny all the way around and tries to blame his criminal activity on the industry as a whole.
United States
|
#6 11 min ago
Disclaimer: Solarman's opinion is one sided and supports his own agenda. Like the Wizard in the Wizard of Oz- Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain
He is a Smoke and Mirror type of guy.
