The Fed: Fed has turned more dovish ahead of meeting, analysis finds

The Federal Reserve has grown more dovish in the run-up to this week's interest-rate policy meeting, suggesting a hands-off policy on interest rates perhaps until June, according to a textual analysis of U.S. central bank communication by the data firm Prattle. Prattle, started by a led by former Brown University economics professor Evan Schnidman, analyzes Fed speeches for clients using proprietary software that gives each Fed communication a score.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.