The FCC Fines Straight Path $ 100 Mil...

The FCC Fines Straight Path $ 100 Million for Failing to Meet License Obligations

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Last week, the Enforcement Bureau of the Federal Communications Commission reached a $ 100 million Consent Decree with Straight Path Communications Inc for fraudulently violating FCC buildout and discontinuance rules with respect to their licenses in the 28 GHz and 39 GHz spectrum bands. Under the terms of the settlement, Straight Path has one year to pay a massive fine or surrender all remaining licenses to the FCC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim... 2 hr barry 4
News Q&A with John C. Williams, president and CEO of... (Oct '14) 4 hr News Channel 16
Cast/ADI/Forged Grinding Ball, Grinding Ball fo... 16 hr caststeel 2
China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill... 16 hr caststeel 2
News The Global Solar Boom: How Solar Is Finally Mov... 20 hr Solarman 7
[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13) Sun hacker here 41
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Jan 20 randal85 14
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,867 • Total comments across all topics: 278,184,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC