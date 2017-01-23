The FCC Fines Straight Path $ 100 Million for Failing to Meet License Obligations
Last week, the Enforcement Bureau of the Federal Communications Commission reached a $ 100 million Consent Decree with Straight Path Communications Inc for fraudulently violating FCC buildout and discontinuance rules with respect to their licenses in the 28 GHz and 39 GHz spectrum bands. Under the terms of the settlement, Straight Path has one year to pay a massive fine or surrender all remaining licenses to the FCC.
