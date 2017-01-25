The Dow finally crosses the 20,000 threshold. But will it stay there?
Trader Gregory Rowe wears a Dow 20,000 cap as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The Dow Jones industrial average is trading over 20,000 points for the first time, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market.
