The Bull Continues Rampage Through U.S. Stocks

All-time intraday highs were set at 20,125.58 for the Dow 30, 2,300.99 for the S&P 500, 5,669.61 for the Nasdaq and 9,502.50 for Dow transports on Jan. 26. The Russell 2000 lags by setting its all-time intraday high of 1,392.71 on Dec. 9. The Dow Jones Industrial Average set an all-time intraday high of 20,125.58 on Jan. 26. Monthly and quarterly value levels are 19,482 and 18,300, respectively, with a weekly risky level of 20,643 and semiannual risky levels at 20,893 and 22,148. My annual risky level is in-between at 22,042.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.