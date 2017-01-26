The Bull Continues Rampage Through U....

The Bull Continues Rampage Through U.S. Stocks

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

All-time intraday highs were set at 20,125.58 for the Dow 30, 2,300.99 for the S&P 500, 5,669.61 for the Nasdaq and 9,502.50 for Dow transports on Jan. 26. The Russell 2000 lags by setting its all-time intraday high of 1,392.71 on Dec. 9. The Dow Jones Industrial Average set an all-time intraday high of 20,125.58 on Jan. 26. Monthly and quarterly value levels are 19,482 and 18,300, respectively, with a weekly risky level of 20,643 and semiannual risky levels at 20,893 and 22,148. My annual risky level is in-between at 22,042.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... 5 hr rpt777 1
Title left up to readers' discretion 20 hr misbehaved 6
OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13) 22 hr The Best Seller 33
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Sat coryorcard 16
News FBI director Comey to address South By Southwes... Sat Le Jimbo 6
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Jan 27 Old Phart 5
ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim... Jan 27 HypedX 5
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,030 • Total comments across all topics: 278,397,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC