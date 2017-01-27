Tests: Maintenance workers killed by train were on drugs
Both maintenance workers killed by an Amtrak train near Philadelphia last year were on drugs when the crash happened, test results show, but that doesn't appear to have factored into safety lapses and miscommunications being blamed for their deaths. Toxicology reports released Thursday by federal safety investigators show backhoe operator Joseph Carter Jr. tested positive for cocaine and supervisor Peter Adamovich had morphine, codeine and oxycodone in his system.
