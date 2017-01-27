Tests: Maintenance workers killed by ...

Tests: Maintenance workers killed by train were on drugs

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Both maintenance workers killed by an Amtrak train near Philadelphia last year were on drugs when the crash happened, test results show, but that doesn't appear to have factored into safety lapses and miscommunications being blamed for their deaths. Toxicology reports released Thursday by federal safety investigators show backhoe operator Joseph Carter Jr. tested positive for cocaine and supervisor Peter Adamovich had morphine, codeine and oxycodone in his system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 17 hr coryorcard 16
News FBI director Comey to address South By Southwes... Sat Le Jimbo 6
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Fri Old Phart 5
ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim... Fri HypedX 5
News Mexicans are lashing out at their own governmen... Thu tomin cali 1
News Q&A with John C. Williams, president and CEO of... (Oct '14) Jan 26 oday 17
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Jan 25 Renata 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,706 • Total comments across all topics: 278,358,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC