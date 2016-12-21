Tesla Gives U.K. Buyers Two Weeks to Dodge Brexit Price Increase
Tesla Motors Inc. customers in the U.K. may find their Christmas cash goes a little further than expected after the carmaker postponed a price increase by two weeks. The U.S. electric-auto manufacturer's plans to raise prices 5 percent in the U.K. have been put off until Jan. 15 from the original beginning-of-the-year deadline, Tesla said Monday in an e-mailed statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in 2017
|Sun
|Tina
|1
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Dec 30
|hacker here
|40
|WeChat Mini App Coming on Jan. 9th!
|Dec 30
|TMOGroup
|1
|Trump gives bizarre, impromptu press conference...
|Dec 29
|The Real Donald T...
|5
|Unlimited Free Business Opportunity Leads and A... (May '09)
|Dec 27
|Mscrystal88
|4
|Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ...
|Dec 27
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Pipeline uncertainty illustrates broader concer...
|Dec 26
|Mikey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC