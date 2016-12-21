Tesla Gains Sino-Chinese Ally in Figh...

Tesla Gains Sino-Chinese Ally in Fight Against U.S. Car Dealers

9 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Lynk & Co., a startup and an affiliate of the Sino-Swedish Volvo, plans to open company stores in the U.S. starting in 2018. Tesla CEO Elon Musk gained a new ally in his company's crusade to overcome the control that franchised dealers exercise over automobile retailing in some parts of the U.S. Lynk & Co., a startup and an affiliate of the Sino-Swedish Volvo , disclosed that it plans to open company stores in the U.S. starting in 2018 in an effort to drive down distribution costs and to reduce the price of its vehicles, which will be designed in Sweden and manufactured in China.

