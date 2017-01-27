Teamsters' Hoffa says TPP Withdrawal a 'Big Victory' for Unions
International Brotherhood of Teamsters President James Hoffa on President Trump's trade policy working with Trump to create jobs, the Keystone Pipeline XL and the debate over a minimum wage increase. "This was basically NAFTA on steroids," Hoffa told the FOX Business Network's Maria Bartiromo.
