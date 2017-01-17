Target names Rick Gomez new chief mar...

Target names Rick Gomez new chief marketing officer

12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Target says it is promoting Rick Gomez to executive vice president and chief marketing officer as the Minneapolis discounter looks to reverse traffic declines at its stores. Gomez, who joined Target in 2013 as senior vice president of marketing, succeeds Jeff Jones effective Jan. 29. Jones left last August to take a job at ride-hailing company Uber.

