Takata workers indicted, accused of hiding air bag defects
A federal grand jury in Detroit has indicted three former employees of Takata, charging them with concealing deadly defects in the Japanese company's automotive air bag inflators. The indictments on six counts of conspiracy and wire fraud were returned Dec. 7 and unsealed Friday, just hours ahead of a Justice Department news conference to announce a corporate penalty against the Japanese company.
