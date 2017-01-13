Takata workers indicted, accused of h...

Takata workers indicted, accused of hiding air bag defects

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A federal grand jury in Detroit has indicted three former employees of Takata, charging them with concealing deadly defects in the Japanese company's automotive air bag inflators. The indictments on six counts of conspiracy and wire fraud were returned Dec. 7 and unsealed Friday, just hours ahead of a Justice Department news conference to announce a corporate penalty against the Japanese company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 m... 20 hr George Brown 1
get rich above your imagination 20 hr George Brown 1
W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13) 21 hr George Brown 128
i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13) Thu dabielsmith 8
Oakmere Home Advisors Review of How Quality Hom... Jan 8 eulabenett 1
Claim Your Business Listings. Drive More Custom... Jan 7 devguy200 1
News Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14) Jan 7 A_games 3
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,117 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC