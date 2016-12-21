Spanish Clunkers Are Relics of Bust a...

Spanish Clunkers Are Relics of Bust as Madrid Stems Fumes

Fumes belching from aging cars are part of the legacy of Spain's economic slump, as Madrid steps up its efforts to contain traffic pollution. Madrid city council last week stopped cars with even-numbered license plates from entering the central city zone for a day and also imposed speed and parking restrictions as it acted to tackle to traffic pollution made worse by high-pressure weather conditions.

