Spanish Clunkers Are Relics of Bust as Madrid Stems Fumes
Fumes belching from aging cars are part of the legacy of Spain's economic slump, as Madrid steps up its efforts to contain traffic pollution. Madrid city council last week stopped cars with even-numbered license plates from entering the central city zone for a day and also imposed speed and parking restrictions as it acted to tackle to traffic pollution made worse by high-pressure weather conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in 2017
|16 hr
|Tina
|1
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Dec 30
|hacker here
|40
|WeChat Mini App Coming on Jan. 9th!
|Dec 30
|TMOGroup
|1
|Trump gives bizarre, impromptu press conference...
|Dec 29
|The Real Donald T...
|5
|Unlimited Free Business Opportunity Leads and A... (May '09)
|Dec 27
|Mscrystal88
|4
|Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ...
|Dec 27
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Pipeline uncertainty illustrates broader concer...
|Dec 26
|Mikey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC