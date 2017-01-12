Soros Lost Nearly $1 Billion in Weeks...

Soros Lost Nearly $1 Billion in Weeks After Trump Election

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Billionaire hedge-fund manager George Soros lost nearly $1 billion as a result of the stock-market rally spurred by Donald Trump's surprise presidential election. But Stanley Druckenmiller, Mr. Soros's former deputy who helped Mr. Soros score $1 billion of profits betting against the British pound in 1992, anticipated the market's recent climb and racked up sizable gains, according to people close to the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 m... 9 hr George Brown 1
get rich above your imagination 9 hr George Brown 1
W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13) 10 hr George Brown 128
i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13) Thu dabielsmith 8
Oakmere Home Advisors Review of How Quality Hom... Jan 8 eulabenett 1
Claim Your Business Listings. Drive More Custom... Jan 7 devguy200 1
News Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14) Jan 7 A_games 3
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,283 • Total comments across all topics: 277,876,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC