Sony to Take $1 Billion Writedown on Movie Business
Sony Corp. said it will take a 112 billion yen writedown in its movie business after reviewing the future profitability of its operations. The company said it would book the charge in the fiscal third quarter and is examining how that will affect its forecasts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|1 hr
|rpt777
|1
|Title left up to readers' discretion
|16 hr
|misbehaved
|6
|OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13)
|18 hr
|The Best Seller
|33
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Sat
|coryorcard
|16
|FBI director Comey to address South By Southwes...
|Sat
|Le Jimbo
|6
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Jan 27
|Old Phart
|5
|ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim...
|Jan 27
|HypedX
|5
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC