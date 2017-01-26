Sony to Take $1 Billion Writedown on ...

Sony to Take $1 Billion Writedown on Movie Business

Sony Corp. said it will take a 112 billion yen writedown in its movie business after reviewing the future profitability of its operations. The company said it would book the charge in the fiscal third quarter and is examining how that will affect its forecasts.

