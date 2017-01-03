SoftBank's Son Cedes to Murdoch as To...

SoftBank's Son Cedes to Murdoch as Top India Home Portals Merge

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Indian real-estate websites PropTiger.com and Housing.com are merging to create the country's top portal for residential listings and property services, as Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. boosts its investment in the growing sector while Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group Corp. scales back. REA Group Ltd., an Australian real-estate company controlled by News Corp., is putting $50 million into the new joint entity, while a SoftBank-owned affiliate is investing $5 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oakmere Home Advisors Review of How Quality Hom... Sun eulabenett 1
Claim Your Business Listings. Drive More Custom... Jan 7 devguy200 1
News Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14) Jan 7 A_games 3
News Here's why you should never, ever visit the sur... Jan 5 shtrominer 1
News Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16) Jan 5 Le Jimbo 671
Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a... Jan 4 openmind693 1
Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08) Jan 4 henri soo 67
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,111 • Total comments across all topics: 277,799,639

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC