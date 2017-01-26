Slossberg wants FCC to end WFSB's tiff with Optimum

State Sen. Senator Gayle Slossberg on Thursday fired off a letter to the Federal Communications Commission asking the agency to help end a contract dispute that has left Cablevision viewers without WFSB, the CBS affiliate in Connecticut, traditionally known as Channel 3. This blackout has left much of southern Fairfield County and parts of New Haven and Litchfield counties without access to WFSB, the only CBS-TV affiliate in Connecticut. Cablevision has been without WFSB since Jan. 13. "My constituents are outraged that they have missed the recent Patriots games, and they have every right to be," Slossberg said, adding that the FCC "has failed to intervene," even though it could help get the two sides together.

