Singapore's Garena Said to Pick Goldman for $1 Billion IPO

Garena, Southeast Asia's most valuable startup, picked Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to lead a planned initial public offering that could fetch about $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Singapore-based online gaming portal and e-commerce provider plans to select additional banks as soon as this month, the people said.

