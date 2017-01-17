Samsung's Bribery Scandal Could Compl...

Samsung's Bribery Scandal Could Complicate Its Attempts to Remake Itself

The pending arrest of Samsung's de facto leader comes at a time when the conglomerate has been trying to restructure and tap into new markets. In the near term, the bribery charge that just hit de facto Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong may not have a jarring impact on the Korean conglomerate.

