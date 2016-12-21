Samsung Warns of Slowing Growth in Key Markets Amid Uncertainty

In his annual New Year's speech Monday, Samsung Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer Kwon Oh-hyun urged employees to learn from costly failures as the consumer electronics giant seeks to recover from 2016's bruising debacle surrounding the Note 7 smartphone. "We should not compromise with even the tiniest problems in product quality," Kwon said at the company's headquarters in Suwon, South Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.