Samsung Heir Lee Summoned as Suspect in Korea Bribery Probe
Special prosecutors called Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee for questioning as a suspect in a bribery investigation, deepening an influence-peddling scandal that has already led to the impeachment of South Korea's president.
