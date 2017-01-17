Safran-Zodiac All-French Merger Could Be Warning Shot in Global Trade War

Safran tie-up with French compatriot Zodiac could be a warning shot across the bow of Donald Trump's trade policy as investors brace for potentially damaging barriers and escalating protectionism. Safran SA's tie-up with French compatriot Zodiac Aerospace SA could be a warning shot across the bow of President elect Donald Trump's trade policy as investors brace for potentially damaging barriers and escalating protectionism.

