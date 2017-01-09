Rpt: FBI Arrests Volkswagen Exec on Fraud Charges
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Volkswagen executive on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, the New York Times reported on Monday. Oliver Schmidt, who headed the company's regulatory compliance office in the U.S. from 2014 to March 2015, was arrested on Saturday by federal investigators in Florida, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.
