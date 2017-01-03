'Rogue One' Tops New Year's Weekend B...

'Rogue One' Tops New Year's Weekend Box Office

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

The Star Wars prequel brought in $64.3 million in North America over the four-day holiday weekend, according to comScore data. Worldwide, the film finished in first place with a three-day total of $95.3 million this weekend, per data collected Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08) 3 hr henri soo 67
YEXT Alternative. Half the cost 20 hr devguy200 1
News 5 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in 2017 Sun Tina 1
[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13) Dec 30 hacker here 40
WeChat Mini App Coming on Jan. 9th! Dec 30 TMOGroup 1
News Trump gives bizarre, impromptu press conference... Dec 29 The Real Donald T... 5
Unlimited Free Business Opportunity Leads and A... (May '09) Dec 27 Mscrystal88 4
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,945 • Total comments across all topics: 277,589,051

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC