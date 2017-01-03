'Rogue One' Tops New Year's Weekend Box Office
The Star Wars prequel brought in $64.3 million in North America over the four-day holiday weekend, according to comScore data. Worldwide, the film finished in first place with a three-day total of $95.3 million this weekend, per data collected Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08)
|3 hr
|henri soo
|67
|YEXT Alternative. Half the cost
|20 hr
|devguy200
|1
|5 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in 2017
|Sun
|Tina
|1
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Dec 30
|hacker here
|40
|WeChat Mini App Coming on Jan. 9th!
|Dec 30
|TMOGroup
|1
|Trump gives bizarre, impromptu press conference...
|Dec 29
|The Real Donald T...
|5
|Unlimited Free Business Opportunity Leads and A... (May '09)
|Dec 27
|Mscrystal88
|4
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC