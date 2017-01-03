'Rogue One' Leads Again
The "Star Wars" spinoff "Rogue One" led the box office for the third straight week, taking in an estimated $64.3 million during the New Year's weekend, according to studio estimates on Monday. The success of Gareth Edwards's "Rogue One" has only further cemented a record year for Walt Disney Co., which ran up $2.7 billion in domestic ticket sales in 2016 and accounted for more than 25% of the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YEXT Alternative. Half the cost
|4 hr
|devguy200
|1
|5 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in 2017
|Sun
|Tina
|1
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Dec 30
|hacker here
|40
|WeChat Mini App Coming on Jan. 9th!
|Dec 30
|TMOGroup
|1
|Trump gives bizarre, impromptu press conference...
|Dec 29
|The Real Donald T...
|5
|Unlimited Free Business Opportunity Leads and A... (May '09)
|Dec 27
|Mscrystal88
|4
|Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ...
|Dec 27
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC