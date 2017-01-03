'Rogue One' Leads Again

The "Star Wars" spinoff "Rogue One" led the box office for the third straight week, taking in an estimated $64.3 million during the New Year's weekend, according to studio estimates on Monday. The success of Gareth Edwards's "Rogue One" has only further cemented a record year for Walt Disney Co., which ran up $2.7 billion in domestic ticket sales in 2016 and accounted for more than 25% of the market.

