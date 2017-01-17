Report: 'Net neutrality' foe Ajit Pai is new FCC head
President Donald Trump has reportedly picked a fierce critic of the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules to be chief regulator of the nation's airwaves and internet connections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|10 hr
|randal85
|14
|YEXT Alternative. Half the cost
|11 hr
|billsautomotivese...
|2
|Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ...
|11 hr
|Tmu
|2
|Sulfuric acid clouds on Venus hide a 'bizarre' ...
|Thu
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Order 70's T-shirts online.
|Thu
|suescrew
|1
|Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14)
|Jan 18
|A_games
|4
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|Jan 18
|Le Jimbo
|674
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC