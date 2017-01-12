Renault Tumbles As Paris Prosecutor O...

Renault Tumbles As Paris Prosecutor Opens Inquiry Into Emissions

Shares in the French carmaker fell more than 3% after a dossier on emission testing was passed to judges to consider the merits of legal action. Renault shares tumbled Friday after reports emerged that French prosecutors have launched a judicial investigation into possible cheating on exhaust emission tests.

