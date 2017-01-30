Rates on US Treasury bills rise at we...

Rates on US Treasury bills rise at weekly auction

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills rose in Monday's auction, with rates on six-month bills climbing to their highest level in four weeks. The Treasury Department auctioned $34 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate of 0.515 percent, up from 0.505 percent last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... 18 hr rpt777 1
Title left up to readers' discretion Sun misbehaved 6
OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13) Sun The Best Seller 33
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Jan 28 coryorcard 16
News FBI director Comey to address South By Southwes... Jan 28 Le Jimbo 6
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Jan 27 Old Phart 5
ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim... Jan 27 HypedX 5
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,415,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC