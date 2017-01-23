Police: 2 dead after shooting involving officer
Milton, Wash., police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment in Minton, Wash., Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Authorities say two people are dead after a man shot a woman and an officer shot that man south of Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim...
|18 hr
|barry
|4
|Q&A with John C. Williams, president and CEO of... (Oct '14)
|21 hr
|News Channel
|16
|Cast/ADI/Forged Grinding Ball, Grinding Ball fo...
|Mon
|caststeel
|2
|China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill...
|Mon
|caststeel
|2
|The Global Solar Boom: How Solar Is Finally Mov...
|Sun
|Solarman
|7
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Sun
|hacker here
|41
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Jan 20
|randal85
|14
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC