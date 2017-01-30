Pai FCC's First Commission-Level Vote Targets Rural Broadband Access

On January 26, 2017, in its first action under the leadership of Chairman Ajit Pai, the Federal Communications Commission voted to allow the State Of NY to award up to $170 million in Connect America Fund fuding to expand broadband access in unserved, rural portions of New York State. These federal funds will be coupled with at least $200 million in state funding and private investment.

