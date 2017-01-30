Pai FCC's First Commission-Level Vote Targets Rural Broadband Access
On January 26, 2017, in its first action under the leadership of Chairman Ajit Pai, the Federal Communications Commission voted to allow the State Of NY to award up to $170 million in Connect America Fund fuding to expand broadband access in unserved, rural portions of New York State. These federal funds will be coupled with at least $200 million in state funding and private investment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|11 hr
|rpt777
|1
|Title left up to readers' discretion
|Sun
|misbehaved
|6
|OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13)
|Sun
|The Best Seller
|33
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Jan 28
|coryorcard
|16
|FBI director Comey to address South By Southwes...
|Jan 28
|Le Jimbo
|6
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Jan 27
|Old Phart
|5
|ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim...
|Jan 27
|HypedX
|5
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC