Outgoing FCC boss: Killing net neutra...

Outgoing FCC boss: Killing net neutrality under Trump 'not a slam dunk'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

To all the critics of net neutrality who believe the Federal Communications Commission under President-elect Trump will reverse its decision on Open Internet rules, think again says the outgoing chairman of the agency. Delivering what may be his final speech as chairman at an Aspen Institute event in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Thomas Wheeler said "Contrary to what you might have heard, reversing the Open Internet rules is not a slam dunk."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 m... Fri George Brown 1
get rich above your imagination Fri George Brown 1
W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13) Fri George Brown 128
i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13) Jan 12 dabielsmith 8
Oakmere Home Advisors Review of How Quality Hom... Jan 8 eulabenett 1
Claim Your Business Listings. Drive More Custom... Jan 7 devguy200 1
News Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14) Jan 7 A_games 3
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,935,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC