Oil Prices Slip as U.S. Drilling Reco...

Oil Prices Slip as U.S. Drilling Recovery Offsets OPEC Cuts

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Oil prices eased on Monday as signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling largely overshadowed news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers were on track to meet output reduction goals. Ministers representing members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers said at a meeting in Vienna on Sunday that of the almost 1.8 million barrels per day they had agreed to remove from the market starting on Jan. 1, 1.5 million bpd had already been cut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim... 2 hr barry 4
News Q&A with John C. Williams, president and CEO of... (Oct '14) 4 hr News Channel 16
Cast/ADI/Forged Grinding Ball, Grinding Ball fo... 16 hr caststeel 2
China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill... 16 hr caststeel 2
News The Global Solar Boom: How Solar Is Finally Mov... 20 hr Solarman 7
[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13) Sun hacker here 41
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Jan 20 randal85 14
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,867 • Total comments across all topics: 278,184,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC