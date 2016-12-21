Oil Makes Biggest Annual Gain Since 2...

Oil Makes Biggest Annual Gain Since 2009 Before OPEC Supply Cuts

20 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

Oil made the biggest annual gain since 2009 as OPEC and other producing nations plan to start supply cuts next month to reduce swelling global inventories. Futures rose 52 percent in London this year after closing little changed on Friday.

