Ohio doctor pleads guilty to drug, tax evasion charges
A doctor and former university trustee pleaded guilty Monday to charges of tax evasion and running a pill mill in Columbus that served hundreds of patients a day, authorities said. Dr. Kevin Lake acknowledged knowing that doctors and staff at his Columbus medical clinic were prescribing painkillers without a legitimate medical purpose, according to the indictment and plea deal made public Monday.
