Obama Alum David Plouffe Joins Zuckerberg's Philanthropic Group
David Plouffe, President Barack Obama's former campaign manager, will lead policy and advocacy for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the philanthropic organization created by Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. Plouffe, who has been a full-time adviser for Uber Technologies Inc., will step away from his day-to-day duties, but he'll remain a non-voting Uber board member, the ride-hailing company said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakmere Home Advisors Review of How Quality Hom...
|Sun
|eulabenett
|1
|Claim Your Business Listings. Drive More Custom...
|Jan 7
|devguy200
|1
|Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14)
|Jan 7
|A_games
|3
|Here's why you should never, ever visit the sur...
|Jan 5
|shtrominer
|1
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|Le Jimbo
|671
|Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a...
|Jan 4
|openmind693
|1
|Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08)
|Jan 4
|henri soo
|67
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC