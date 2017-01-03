Obama Alum David Plouffe Joins Zuckerberg's Philanthropic Group

David Plouffe, President Barack Obama's former campaign manager, will lead policy and advocacy for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the philanthropic organization created by Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. Plouffe, who has been a full-time adviser for Uber Technologies Inc., will step away from his day-to-day duties, but he'll remain a non-voting Uber board member, the ride-hailing company said.

