NY congressional delegation secures state's broadband funds
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and a congressman from western New York have reached across the partisan aisle in an effort to protect $170 million in federal broadband funding at risk of going to other states. Schumer, a Democrat, and Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican from the Buffalo area, wrote to the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission urging the FCC to agree to keep the money in-state.
