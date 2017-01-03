NY congressional delegation secures s...

NY congressional delegation secures state's broadband funds

Read more: New Jersey Herald

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and a congressman from western New York have reached across the partisan aisle in an effort to protect $170 million in federal broadband funding at risk of going to other states. Schumer, a Democrat, and Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican from the Buffalo area, wrote to the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission urging the FCC to agree to keep the money in-state.

