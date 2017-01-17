'Nobody Safe' If Republicans Undo Net...

'Nobody Safe' If Republicans Undo Net Neutrality, FCC Chair Says

Online companies such as Amazon.com Inc. are vulnerable to unfair competition from internet service providers if the Federal Communications Commission's open-internet rule is reversed, agency Chairman Tom Wheeler said Tuesday. "Nobody is safe," Wheeler, a Democrat, said in an interview three days before he leaves office and a Republican administration led by President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

