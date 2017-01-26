New TVA chair hopes to keep trajector...

New TVA chair hopes to keep trajectory as Trump fills slots

The new Tennessee Valley Authority board chairwoman says she hopes the federal utility will maintain its trajectory as President Donald Trump has the chance to pick a new board majority by the spring. Lynn Evans , the first woman and first African-American to chair the board, spoke with reporters in a conference call Friday.

