New phone area code may be coming to ...

New phone area code may be coming to New Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

The state's Board of Public Utilities said Wednesday that it is considering a request to add a new area code because numbers in the 609 area code are running out. Neustar, the Federal Communications Commission's numbering plan administrator, says that numbers in the 609 area code will run out in the third quarter of 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexicans are lashing out at their own governmen... 39 min tomin cali 1
News FBI director Comey to address South By Southwes... 3 hr Democrat Hero 2
News Q&A with John C. Williams, president and CEO of... (Oct '14) 8 hr oday 17
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Wed Renata 1
W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13) Wed Samsungsamsung 129
News Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakot... Tue Vladimir Puty Putin 2
News Why Trump's Staff Is Lying Tue arcticgeronimo 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,959 • Total comments across all topics: 278,285,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC