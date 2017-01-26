New phone area code may be coming to New Jersey
The state's Board of Public Utilities said Wednesday that it is considering a request to add a new area code because numbers in the 609 area code are running out. Neustar, the Federal Communications Commission's numbering plan administrator, says that numbers in the 609 area code will run out in the third quarter of 2018.
