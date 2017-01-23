New Fears for Future of Net Neutrality

Ajit Pai, named the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission by President Donald Trump yesterday, is likely to seek changes to the organization's stance on Net Neutrality. Pai was one of two commissioners to vote against the FCC's 3-2 approval of the Open Internet Order in early 2015.

