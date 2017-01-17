Netflix's Stock May Shoot Higher; 'St...

Netflix's Stock May Shoot Higher; 'Stranger Things' Have Happened

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

The video streaming company blew past expectations in the fourth quarter. But is there room for shares to keep rising? Do shares of Netflix have more upside following Wednesday's release of fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations big time? Netflix reported quarterly revenue of $2.48 billion and earnings of 15 cents a share, versus $2.47 billion and 14 cents a share a year earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Global Solar Boom: How Solar Is Finally Mov... 48 min Solarman 1
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Fri randal85 14
YEXT Alternative. Half the cost Fri billsautomotivese... 2
News Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ... Fri Tmu 2
News Sulfuric acid clouds on Venus hide a 'bizarre' ... Thu Spotted Girl 5
Order 70's T-shirts online. Jan 19 suescrew 1
News Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14) Jan 18 A_games 4
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,127,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC