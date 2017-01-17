Netflix's Stock May Shoot Higher; 'Stranger Things' Have Happened
The video streaming company blew past expectations in the fourth quarter. But is there room for shares to keep rising? Do shares of Netflix have more upside following Wednesday's release of fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations big time? Netflix reported quarterly revenue of $2.48 billion and earnings of 15 cents a share, versus $2.47 billion and 14 cents a share a year earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Global Solar Boom: How Solar Is Finally Mov...
|48 min
|Solarman
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Fri
|randal85
|14
|YEXT Alternative. Half the cost
|Fri
|billsautomotivese...
|2
|Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ...
|Fri
|Tmu
|2
|Sulfuric acid clouds on Venus hide a 'bizarre' ...
|Thu
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Order 70's T-shirts online.
|Jan 19
|suescrew
|1
|Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14)
|Jan 18
|A_games
|4
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC