Netflix's Stock May Shoot Higher; 'Stranger Things' Have Happened

The video streaming company blew past expectations in the fourth quarter. But is there room for shares to keep rising? Do shares of Netflix have more upside following Wednesday's release of fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations big time? Netflix reported quarterly revenue of $2.48 billion and earnings of 15 cents a share, versus $2.47 billion and 14 cents a share a year earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.