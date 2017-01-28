There are on the Fox News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Net Metering Is Under Attack: Here's What You Need to Know. In it, Fox News reports that:

Utilities across the country are trying to find ways to undermine rooftop solar, and some states are giving them some help. This month alone, Wyoming's legislature introduced a bill that would effectively ban both wind and solar in the state, including rooftop solar.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.