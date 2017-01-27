Nasdaq Leads Equity Markets Higher

As of 9:33 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 3 points higher, or 0.01% to 20103, the S&P 500 was up 2 points, or 0.10% to 2298, while the Nasdaq rose 12 points, or 0.20% to 5666. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average looked set to open little changed on Friday, but the Nasdaq was on track for a higher open following strong results from tech companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.