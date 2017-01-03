Morgan Stanley Said to Cut Bonus Pool for Equities Traders
Morgan Stanley, Wall Street's biggest stock-trading firm by revenue, is cutting its global bonus pool for the equities division by as much as 4 percent and dismissing some employees after the industry's results flagged last year, according to people with knowledge of the plans. The firm, which is set to pay annual bonuses next month, has been fine-tuning calculations for pay packages since November, according to the people, who asked not to be identified describing the deliberations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why you should never, ever visit the sur...
|14 hr
|shtrominer
|1
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Le Jimbo
|671
|Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a...
|Wed
|openmind693
|1
|Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08)
|Wed
|henri soo
|67
|YEXT Alternative. Half the cost
|Jan 3
|devguy200
|1
|5 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in 2017
|Jan 1
|Tina
|1
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Dec 30
|hacker here
|40
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC