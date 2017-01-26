More And More Tech Leaders Are Denouncing Trump's Muslim Ban

Apple's Tim Cook and Google's Sundar Pichai are just some of those expressing concerns about the order banning refugees from 7 countries. A growing number of tech leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, are denouncing President Trump's executive order that bans refugees from 7 Muslim-majority countries: Syria, Iran, Somalia, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, and Sudan.

