Many Feared Dead In Italian Avalanche...

Many Feared Dead In Italian Avalanche; Up To 30 Buried

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Rescuers were working Thursday to help people caught in an avalanche in the mountains of central Italy, as media reports suggested many had died and up to 30 people buried under snow. "There are many deaths," said Antonio Crocetta, the head of a mountain rescue team, according to a BBC report .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 1 hr Cashhhhhhh 13
News Sulfuric acid clouds on Venus hide a 'bizarre' ... 3 hr Spotted Girl 5
Order 70's T-shirts online. 7 hr suescrew 1
News Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14) Wed A_games 4
News Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16) Wed Le Jimbo 674
News Rolls-Royce To Pay $800M to U.S., U.K., Brazil ... Jan 16 USA Today 1
Sushma Swaraj Supported Cerebral Palsy Treatmen... Jan 15 KanikaGoyal 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,358 • Total comments across all topics: 278,070,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC