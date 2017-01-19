Many Feared Dead In Italian Avalanche; Up To 30 Buried
Rescuers were working Thursday to help people caught in an avalanche in the mountains of central Italy, as media reports suggested many had died and up to 30 people buried under snow. "There are many deaths," said Antonio Crocetta, the head of a mountain rescue team, according to a BBC report .
