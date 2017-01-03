Man pleads guilty to killing Kansas police detective
There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from Tuesday Jan 3, titled Man pleads guilty to killing Kansas police detective. In it, SFGate reports that:
This undated file photo provided by the Kansas Department of Corrections shows Curtis Ayers. Ayers, who is accused of killing Kansas City, Kan., police Detective Brad Lancaster on May 9, 2016, pleaded guilty to capital murder Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.
|
Since: Oct 12
49,128
Location hidden
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Get a Rope !....Find a Tree !!!.....
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|Le Jimbo
|671
|Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a...
|Wed
|openmind693
|1
|Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08)
|Wed
|henri soo
|67
|YEXT Alternative. Half the cost
|Jan 3
|devguy200
|1
|5 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in 2017
|Jan 1
|Tina
|1
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Dec 30
|hacker here
|40
|WeChat Mini App Coming on Jan. 9th!
|Dec 30
|TMOGroup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC