Lowe's Announces Nearly 2,400 Layoffs For Full-Time Workers

11 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

North Carolina-based home improvement retailer Lowe's says it's told approximately 2,400 full-time workers that they will be laid off. A statement from the store said the majority of the cuts are at the store level, with other cuts occurring at distribution centers, customer support centers and vice presidents at the company's corporate office in Mooresville.

