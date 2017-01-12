Legislator-911 dispatcher hopes to fi...

Legislator-911 dispatcher hopes to fix misdirected calls

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Monroe state Rep. J.P. Sredzinski, a public safety dispatch supervisor, knows firsthand the challenges of fielding misdirected 911 emergency calls from cellphone users. While some calls are easily rerouted to the correct dispatch center, others become tricky when the person isn't sure where he or she is located and the call has been routed through the nearest cellphone tower that may be in another community.

