Korea Bans Sales of Some Nissan, BMW Models in Emissions Probe

South Korea banned the sale of 10 models built by Nissan Motor Co., BMW AG and Volkswagen AG's Porsche after an investigation found the automakers fabricated documents related to emission tests. The three manufacturers were slapped with total fines of 7.17 billion won , which apply to 4,523 vehicles, and the certifications given for these models have been withdrawn, the Ministry of Environment said in a statement Monday.

