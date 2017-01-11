Kim Kardashian Robbery: French Police...

Kim Kardashian Robbery: French Police Make 16 Arrests

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The October crime, in which the reality star was tied up in her luxury Paris apartment and robbed of $11 million worth of jewelry at gunpoint, led to a nationwide manhunt. Just over three months after Kim Kardashian was robbed at an apartment in Paris, French media outlets are reporting that a string of arrests have been made connected to the crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13) 4 hr dabielsmith 8
Oakmere Home Advisors Review of How Quality Hom... Jan 8 eulabenett 1
Claim Your Business Listings. Drive More Custom... Jan 7 devguy200 1
News Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14) Jan 7 A_games 3
News Here's why you should never, ever visit the sur... Jan 5 shtrominer 1
News Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16) Jan 5 Le Jimbo 671
Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a... Jan 4 openmind693 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,517 • Total comments across all topics: 277,839,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC